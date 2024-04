Kwan went 3-for-4 with a run scored during Monday's 4-0 victory over the White Sox.

Kwan has gotten off to a scorching start this season with Monday marking Kwan's sixth multi-hit effort of the season and fourth three-hit performance of the young campaign. Kwan lifted his average to .383 on the young season which ranks seventh in all of baseball while his 11 runs scored are tied for fourth.