The Guardians optioned Herrin to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland selected the contract of lefty Daniel Norris from Triple-A to replace Herrin on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen. Herrin was the pitcher of record in Sunday's loss to the Phillies after giving up three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk. He needed 22 pitches to record his three outs and also threw 22 pitches between appearances Thursday and Friday, so he was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for at least a couple of days.