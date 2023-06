The Guardians recalled Herrin from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Herrin will return to Cleveland's bullpen with the placement of Triston McKenzie (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Saturday. The 26-year-old lefty has made 10 major-league appearances this season, allowing nine runs over the course of 12.2 innings while racking up 14 strikeouts.