Herrin (2-0) allowed a hit and a walk without giving up a run in one-third of an inning to earn the win Friday over the Twins.

Herrin allowed an inherited runner to score in the eighth inning, which tied the game at 2-2, but the Guardians retook the lead in their half of the frame on a Jose Ramirez solo home run. It'll go down as Herrin's first blown save of the campaign. The southpaw has been quite effective so far with a 0.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over 19.1 innings while adding four holds through 20 appearances. He doesn't seen a ton of high-leverage work and is not in contention for save chances at this time, as Emmanuel Clase has been nearly untouchable for the Guardians this season.