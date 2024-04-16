Herrin (1-0) walked one and struck out three over two hitless and scoreless innings to earn the win Monday over the Red Sox.

Xzavion Curry tossed five scoreless innings in his season debut, but the Guardians' offense didn't wake up until the seventh inning. Herrin ended up as the pitcher of record while accounting for half of the Cleveland bullpen's four scoreless frames. The southpaw has a 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB over 8.2 innings this season, while also earning one hold in eight appearances. Herrin gives the Guardians a multi-inning option, and while he's had a strong start to the year, the team's bullpen as a whole has been a strength, giving him little chance of moving into a high-leverage role.