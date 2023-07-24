Herrin (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out two over one-plus innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Phillies.

Herrin kept the game close in the ninth inning, but after the Guardians tied it, he struggled when he came out for the 10th. Trevor Stephan couldn't contain the Phillies' rally either, and Herrin ended up with his first loss of the campaign. Herrin is now at a 5.55 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB with a hold and a blown save through 24.1 innings this season. The Guardians used a bullpen game Sunday, which likely explains why the southpaw was pitching in the late innings when he typically works much earlier in games.