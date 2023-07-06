The Guardians transferred McKenzie (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The move ensures McKenzie will be out until at least mid-August, but chances are he will remain out past then. McKenzie will remain shut down from throwing for another three weeks before potentially beginning a throwing program with the goal of returning late in the season. His transfer opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Chris Vallimont, who was acquired Thursday from Baltimore in exchange for cash considerations.
