Mckenzie took the loss in game two of the doubleheader against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and six walks while striking one one.

Mckenzie walked the first two batters he faced before going on to surrender two runs in the opening frame, though only one of those would count against him due to a fielding error on the part of Andres Gimenez. The right-hander was then able to get through the next two innings unscathed before once again issuing back-to-back walks to lead off the fourth, eventually leading to four more runs coming home for New York. Mckenzie issued a season-high six walks in the contest and now holds a putrid 5:12 K:BB in the early campaign. He;s also failed to make it through five innings in two of his first three starts.