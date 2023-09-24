McKenzie (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the Orioles.

The right-hander is expected to be limited to about five innings and 80 pitches in his first major-league start since June 10. McKenzie missed the first two months of the season with a shoulder strain and made just two starts before he suffered a UCL sprain. It's been a lost season for the 26-year-old, but he'll at least have the chance to make a couple starts down the stretch.