McKenzie (0-2) took the loss during Tuesday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Angels, allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

McKenzie pitched okay against a potent Angels lineup, allowing a single run in the second and fifth innings with a two-run Mike Trout home run in the third accounting for half the damage. The 24-year-old showed improvement despite the four earned runs, as he worked his most innings of the season while recording a high pitch count of 90. In addition, McKenzie threw more than 75 percent of his pitches for strikes and didn't issue any free passes after marks of 50 percent and four in his previous outing. He'll go for his first win of the season against Oakland on Sunday.