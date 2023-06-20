McKenzie (elbow) will be shut down from throwing for "several weeks," Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
McKenzie has a UCL sprain in his right elbow and was placed on the injured list Saturday. He will receive a second opinion, but McKenzie estimated it could be a month before he starts throwing again, likely pushing his return into August.
