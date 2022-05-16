McKenzie (2-3) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Minnesota.

McKenzie coughed up an RBI single to Max Kepler in the first inning followed by a pair of solo homers from Gio Urshela and Byron Buxton in the fourth and fifth frames, respectively. Prior to Sunday's outing, he had given up just one home run through 29.1 innings this season. The 24-year-old now owns a 2.97 ERA with a 34:11 K:BB on the year. McKenzie is lined up to face the Tigers at home next weekend.