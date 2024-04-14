The Guardians will activate Curry (illness) from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland will be welcoming two new additions to its rotation this week, as Ben Lively (illness) is in line to return from the IL to start Wednesday's game in Boston. The Guardians are expected to have room for only one of the two pitchers in the rotation after the four-game series with the Red Sox, however, as a doubleheader with the Yankees on Saturday created a temporary need for a sixth starter. Curry, who stretched out to 4.1 innings in his latest rehab start with Triple-A Columbus this past Wednesday, would likely serve in a long-relief role if he's moved to the bullpen following Monday's start.