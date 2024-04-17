The Guardians optioned Curry to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Despite tossing five innings of two-hit, shutout ball in his return from the 15-day injured list in Monday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox, Curry will end up moving back to Triple-A just two days later. With injuries having already tested the Guardians' rotation depth early on this season, Curry could end up staying on a regular starting schedule in Columbus. Curry doesn't look like he'll be the top choice to take Gavin Williams' (elbow) spot in the rotation, however, as Ben Lively (illness) will come off the 15-day IL to start Wednesday and could continue to make regular starts until Williams is ready to make his season debut.