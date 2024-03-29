Share Video

The Guardians placed Curry on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a viral illness.

Curry and Ben Lively are opening the season on the shelf while both pitchers are working to overcome a respiratory virus that made its way around the clubhouse during spring training, according to MLB.com. Curry will be eligible for activation April 9 and could serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen once he's healthy.

