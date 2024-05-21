Curry was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Tuesday against the Mets, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 25-year-old was optioned to Columbus in mid-April but will return to Cleveland's rotation as Carlos Carrasco (neck) lands on the injured list. Curry made just one start while up with the Guardians and delivered five scoreless frames, and he should have a chance to stick in the rotation with another strong performance Tuesday.