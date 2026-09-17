Curry (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out three.

Curry was taken deep by Pete Alonso, Jeremiah Jackson, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Samual Basallo to account for all of the runs against him. It was the first start of the season for the right-hander, who worked out of the bullpen in his eight prior big-league appearances this year and had a respectable 3.44 ERA over 18.1 innings. Curry is likely to shift to the bullpen or potentially be sent back to Triple-A Syracuse after the spot start.