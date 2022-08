Curry allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings during a loss to the Tigers in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Curry was promoted from Triple-A Columbus for a spot start and held his own in his MLB debut. He gave up just one run through four innings before he was tagged with two more in the fifth. The 24-year-old righty will likely head back to Columbus where he's posted a 3.09 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 32 innings.