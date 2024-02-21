There are two things I want to say about velocity in particular: Velocity jumps early in the spring are more noteworthy than velocity drops. Just because a pitcher's velocity is different than expected right now does not necessarily mean it will matter come the regular season.

Velocity drops seem concerning, and sometimes they are. But pitchers are often building up their arm strength at this point in the spring, and many will consciously throw at lower stress while they are building up. If you've been at this long enough, you'll remember the seemingly annual freakout about Zack Greinke's early spring velocity; he would almost always end up being perfectly fine once the season started.

On the other side of the ledger, we do love to see pitchers throwing hard. It isn't a cure-all for every pitcher -- those of us who went all-in on Reid Detmers last spring know that -- but, all other things being equal, throwing harder is better. So, it's nice to see that Tarik Skubal hit 100 mph in live BP at the opening of camp. Not because I think it means he's going to throw 100 mph consistently, but because it's a sign that the velocity gains he made last season that was so pivotal to his breakout have seemingly stuck.

Similarly, we're happy to see Carlos Rodon sitting 94-95 and hitting 97 mph during a recent live batting practice session. It's not a guarantee that Rodon will bounce back in 2024, but it's an awfully good sign after he reported to camp throwing in the high 80s this time last year. He struggled with forearm and back injuries and told reporters recently his mechanics were off pretty much all season, helping lead to what was ultimately a lost season.

That being said, you only have to look to Chris Bassitt for an example of a pitcher whose concerns about velocity ended up being way overblown. He was sitting in the high 80s in spring, and his velocity was still down when the season started. But, though there were some ups and downs along the way, Bassitt still ended up throwing 200 innings with a 3.60 ERA while leading the AL in wins. He got most of the lost velocity back and ended up being a pretty nice bargain wherever his price fell.

The thing to keep in mind is, that while more velocity is typically better, it isn't a static thing. Throwing slower or faster in February doesn't mean that's a new baseline. Players might be working on things besides velocity in bullpen sessions, or even during spring games; alternately, some pitchers may choose to air it out a bit more knowing they're throwing in shorter sessions.

Lower velocity is a red flag, while higher velocity is a nice thing to note. But, neither should fundamentally change how you draft a player.