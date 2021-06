Rosario went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Rosario extended his hitting streak to five games (6-for-16). The shortstop's modest hot streak has his season slash line up to .253/.322/.380. He's added three home runs, five stolen bases 14 RBI and 23 runs scored through 174 plate appearances as a solid hitter near the top of the order.