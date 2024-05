Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old infielder has been the go-to second basemen for Tampa Bay recently as they've been dealing with an injured Brandon Lowe (oblique), but Rosario will start from the dugout Friday. He currently sports a .301 average with 15 RBI, and Richie Palacios will get the start at second base and will bat seventh in the lineup.