Rosario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored Wednesday against the Angels.

Rosario generated his second homer of the campaign -- each coming in the past four games -- tagging Hunter Strickland for a two-run shot in the eighth inning to bring the Rays to within one run. The outing marked Rosario's fourth multi-hit performance of his last five games, a stretch in which he's batting .455 with six RBI and four runs scored.