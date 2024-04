Rosario went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Rosario wasn't in the starting lineup for the Rays' first two games but has since made consecutive starts in right field -- one of which came against a lefty. He's gone a combined 2-for-7 with a walk in that span, also collecting a double and an RBI. So long as Josh Lowe (oblique) and Jonny DeLuca (hand) are sidelined, Rosario should be locked into a short-side platoon role while also picking up occasional starts against righties.