Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Rockies.

Rosario has gotten inconsistent playing time early this season, though he's been in the lineup in five of the Rays' last six games. He entered the game with only two hits across his last 17 at-bats, but positively, he didn't strike out in that span. Rosario managed to snap out of his brief slump, tallying a double in the first inning followed by a pair of singles.