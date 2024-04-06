Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Rockies.
Rosario has gotten inconsistent playing time early this season, though he's been in the lineup in five of the Rays' last six games. He entered the game with only two hits across his last 17 at-bats, but positively, he didn't strike out in that span. Rosario managed to snap out of his brief slump, tallying a double in the first inning followed by a pair of singles.
More News
-
Rays' Amed Rosario: Retreats to bench Wednesday•
-
Rays' Amed Rosario: Splitting time in right field•
-
Rays' Amed Rosario: May see more time in the outfield•
-
Rays' Amed Rosario: Eyed for four positions•
-
Rays' Amed Rosario: Lands with Rays on one-year deal•
-
Dodgers' Amed Rosario: Left off NLDS roster•