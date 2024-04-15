Rosario went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Rosario went deep off Blake Snell as part of the Rays' three-run first inning. It was Rosario's first home run with Tampa Bay and he produced his second consecutive multi-hit game. While he's not getting full playing time, the 28-year-old is slashing .318/.333/.477 with five extra-base hits and six RBI through 45 plate appearances.