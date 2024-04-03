Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rosario will hit the bench after he started each of the last four games -- three in right field, one at shortstop -- while going 2-for-15 with a double, a walk and an RBI. The righty-hitting Rosario should be a mainstay in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but he'll occasionally mix into the starting nine against righties, too. Two of his four starts to date have come versus right-handed pitching.