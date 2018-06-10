Indians' Cody Allen: Serves up decisive home run

Allen (2-3) took the loss Saturday after giving up a walkoff home run to Detroit's Jeimer Candelario.

Pitching for the fourth time in five days, Allen left a four-seamer in the middle of the zone that Candelario did not miss. Allen has been susceptible to the long ball of late, having surrendered three home runs in his last five outings. His grasp on the closer role is still as strong as any, but Allen's recent struggles are worth monitoring.

