Indians' Cody Allen: Serves up decisive home run
Allen (2-3) took the loss Saturday after giving up a walkoff home run to Detroit's Jeimer Candelario.
Pitching for the fourth time in five days, Allen left a four-seamer in the middle of the zone that Candelario did not miss. Allen has been susceptible to the long ball of late, having surrendered three home runs in his last five outings. His grasp on the closer role is still as strong as any, but Allen's recent struggles are worth monitoring.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Locks down 12th save Friday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Notches four-out save Wednesday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Allows home run, records 10th save•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Gets ninth save of season•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Grabs eighth save Saturday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Notches four-out save against Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...