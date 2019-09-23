Reyes went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Reyes capped the scoring for the Indians with a round tripper to right field in the seventh inning. The home run was his second in four games since returning from a two-game absence Thursday. The 24-year-old is slashing .243/.307/.505 with 36 homers and 79 RBI in 145 games between San Diego and Cleveland this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories