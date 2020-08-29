Reyes went 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 14-2 win over the Cardinals.

Reyes made an early impact with his three-run homer off Cardinals starter Daniel Ponce de Leon in the first inning. In the fifth, Reyes got aboard with a double and scored on Tyler Naquin's homer. Reyes added a two-RBI single in the sixth inning. He was eventually replaced by pinch hitter Sandy Leon. The 25-year-old Reyes has seven homers, 23 RBI and 19 runs scored through 31 games this season. He's slashing a strong .307/.360/.526 across 125 plate appearances.