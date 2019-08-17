Wood (calf) allowed one run (zero earned) on two hits while striking out two over one inning Thursday night against the Yankees.

Wood was forced to leave Monday's matchup against Boston after suffering a right calf contusion, but after a few days off, he was given the green light to return to the mound. He's posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 34.2 innings this season for Cleveland.