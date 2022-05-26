site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Hunter Wood: Inks minors deal with Twins
RotoWire Staff
Wood signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old reliever has spent parts of four seasons in the majors, posting a 3.34 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 92 innings. He had elbow surgery last summer.
