Wood was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday due to a right forearm strain, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Wood joined the Twins on a minor-league deal in May and posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 8.2 innings over eight relief appearances with the Triple-A club. The severity of his forearm strain isn't yet clear, but he'll be unavailable for at least a week.