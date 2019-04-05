Indians' Jake Bauers: Collects third hit of 2019
Bauers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Bauers singled to center in the fourth inning and would score the game's first run on a fielder's choice later in the frame. The 23-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a slow start at the dish thus far but has collected a base hit in each of his team's previous three contests after starting the year 0-for-5.
