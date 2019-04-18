Bauers accounted for the only offense in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Mariners, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run.

The rest of Cleveland's lineup only managed one hit between them, but Bauers had no problem handling rookie Seattle starter Erik Swanson's stuff, taking him deep in the fifth inning after singling in his first at-bat. Bauers is still only slashing .226/.317/.377 through 16 games with two homers and six RBI, but his only two multi-hit performances on the season to date have come in his last three games.