Indians' Jason Kipnis: Drives in three

Kipnis went 2-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Kipnis provided timely hits, grooving RBI singles in both the first and fourth innings. It was his fourth multi-hit effort in his last 10 starts, but he has been hitless in the other six contests. As a result, he continues to post a subpar .219/.274/.318 line across 221 plate appearances for the season.