Jason Kipnis: Released by Atlanta
RotoWire Staff
Mar 27, 2021
11:54 am ET 1 min read
Kipnis was released by Atlanta on Saturday.
Kipnis was unable to secure a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster after he hit .241 with one home run and three RBI in 12 spring games this year. He'll likely have to settle for a depth role if he's able to secure a spot on another roster in 2021.
