site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jason-kipnis-on-bench-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jason Kipnis: On bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kipnis will sit for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Marlins on Thursday.
Kipnis hits the bench after going 0-for-2 with a walk in the series opener. David Bote takes over at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read