Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out of lineup Saturday

Kipnis (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kipnis is expected to make a decision about whether he requires a trip to the DL following a workout Saturday, so his absence from the lineup doesn't come as a huge surprise. The veteran lefty initially suffered tightness during Thursday's series opener and was held out Friday. Jose Ramirez will once again take his place at second base.