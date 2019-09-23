Indians' Jason Kipnis: Surgery set for Tuesday

Kipnis (hand) will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Kipnis suffered a fractured right hamate bone earlier in the month and will require season-ending surgery as a result. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Thomas Graham in New York and typically carries a four-to-six week recovery timeline, meaning Kipnis could have a chance to return if the Indians manage to make a deep run in the playoffs. Ryan Flaherty, Mike Freeman and Andrew Velazquez are all candidates to see time at the keystone with Kipnis on the shelf.

