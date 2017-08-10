Indians' Jay Bruce: Not in Thursday's lineup
Bruce is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
While the Indians were hoping Bruce would be active for Thursday's game, it appears they'll have to wait another day for their newly acquired slugger to make his debut. Brandon Guyer will start in right field in his place, batting seventh.
