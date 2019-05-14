Luplow will start in right field and occupy the cleanup spot Tuesday against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

One of the few Indians players swinging a hot bat at the moment, Luplow will stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, slotting in between Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez. Though the Indians called up one of their top prospects in Oscar Mercado to replace everyday outfielder Tyler Naquin (calf), there could be regular room for Mercado and Luplow in the lineup if both perform merely at acceptable levels. Carlos Gonzalez will head to the bench Tuesday and owns an ugly .221/.272/.302 slash line on the season, putting him at major risk of losing out on a full-time gig, if not his spot on the 40-man roster.