Indians' Leonel Campos: Agrees to minor-league deal with Cleveland
Campos reached a minor-league agreement with an invitation to spring training with the Indians on Wednesday.
Campos only played in 13 games with Toronto last season, but allowed just four earned runs off 11 hits and eight walks, while striking out 15 during 13.2 innings out of the bullpen. He spent a majority of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Buffalo, and will likely serve as organizational depth in a similar capacity for Cleveland this season.
