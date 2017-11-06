Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Campos was outrighted from the 40-man roster Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Campos split time between Triple-A Buffalo and the big club last season. He pitched just 13.2 innings over 13 games in the majors, but was a solid option in that time. Over those 13.2 frames he allowed just four earned runs and struck out 15 batters. However, his command was lacking, as he walked eight as well.
