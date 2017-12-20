Leonel Campos: To play in Japan
Campos was released from his minor-league deal with the Indians to play in Japan with Hiroshima Carp.
The 30-year-old journeyman has recorded impressive strikeout rates, but it has not led to prolonged success in the majors. He has a career 4.74 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 43.2 MLB innings.
More News
-
Indians' Leonel Campos: Agrees to minor-league deal with Cleveland•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Outrighted from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Recalled from Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Sent back to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Shipped back to Triple-A•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...