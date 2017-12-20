Campos was released from his minor-league deal with the Indians to play in Japan with Hiroshima Carp.

The 30-year-old journeyman has recorded impressive strikeout rates, but it has not led to prolonged success in the majors. He has a career 4.74 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 43.2 MLB innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories