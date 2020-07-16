Clevinger will start the second game of the season against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Shane Bieber will get the ball first for Cleveland, with Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco to follow. Clevinger -- who is healthy following surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus -- is looking to build off of an impressive 2019 campaign in which he posted a 2.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 169:37 K:BB in 126 innings.