White Sox manager Pedro Grifol hinted Wednesday that Clevinger could be added to the 26-man active roster next week to make his next start with the big club, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. "We're expecting him to join us here pretty soon. He felt good [Tuesday]," Grifol said of Clevinger. "The news from our trainers was he's excited about how he felt, he's excited about how he threw the ball. We'll assess it, but I would expect him here shortly."

Because he didn't go through a proper spring training after remaining unsigned all offseason until inking a one-year deal with the White Sox until April 2, Clevinger has spent the first month of the regular season getting ramped up. He made the second of two starts at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, covering four innings (71 pitches) and striking out four while allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk. The White Sox have already announced their starting rotation through Sunday's game in St. Louis, but Clevinger should be a strong candidate to make his 2024 big-league debut early next week at Tampa Bay, if the organization's brain trust determines he doesn't need another tune-up start in the minors.