Clevinger allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clevinger is ramping up his workload after signing with the White Sox a few days after the season began. He threw 60 pitches in his appearance Thursday and will increase his workload to 75 pitches in his next outing, which will also come with Charlotte. Assuming all goes well, Clevinger's third appearance of the campaign will come in the majors -- setting him up to debut around May 5.