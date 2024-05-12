Clevinger allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Saturday.

Clevinger struggled mightily in his season debut Monday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over two innings. The veteran looked much better Saturday, yielding just a fourth-inning run while cutting the free passes entirely out of his stat line. Clevinger needed just one more out to qualify for the win, but he was pulled for a lefty reliever after giving up a single to the final batter he faced in the fifth frame. Despite that minor disappointment, this was a promising outing considering his disastrous previous start, and it should help him as he works to push up his pitch count after missing spring training and signing with Chicago in early April.