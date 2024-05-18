Clevinger (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the White Sox were downed 4-2 by the Yankees. He struck out five.

The right-hander tossed 78 pitches (47 strikes) before exiting, failing to complete five innings for the third straight start since joining Chicago's rotation. Clevinger offers little fantasy appeal until he at least begins lasting long enough to qualify for a win, although the White Sox's struggling offense won't give him many opportunities for one. Clevinger will take a 5.56 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB through 11.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come next week in Toronto.