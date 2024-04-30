Clevinger is making a rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The right-hander threw 60 pitches over 3.1 innings during his first rehab outing Thursday and is expected to build up to around 75 pitches Tuesday. Assuming everything goes well, Clevinger could join the White Sox for his season debut early next week.
